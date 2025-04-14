Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s statement on British Steel

Today, my government has stepped in to save British Steel. We are acting to protect the jobs of thousands of workers, and all options are on the table to secure the future of the industry. Delivering security and renewal for working people is at the heart of my Plan for Change.

This government is turning the page on a decade of decline, where our manufacturing heartlands were hollowed out by the previous government.

In recent weeks alone, we have announced the expansion of Heathrow airport and the building of the biggest theme park in Europe in Bedford. We are reforming our planning rules to build 1.5 million homes, and the infrastructure the nation desperately needs. New roads, railways, schools, hospitals, grids and reservoirs. British steel will be the backbone as we get Britain building once more.

This is a government of industry. That’s why we’ve secured a better deal for the workers of Port Talbot. It’s why we fought to secure the future of Harland & Wolff. It’s why we’ve pledged £200 million to Grangemouth. Our industry is the pride of our history – and I want it to be our future too.

A secure future. A Britain rebuilt with British steel, in the national interest.