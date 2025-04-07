Prime Minister call with international leaders

Discussing the announcement of additional tariffs by the United States, they all agreed that – as with defence and security – this is a new era for the global economy. Europe must rise to meet the moment and ensure the impact on hard-working people is minimised, while working closely with other countries to help maintain wider economic stability.

The Prime Minister reiterated that he was disappointed by the new tariffs and stressed he will continue to act in the UK’s national interest — remaining calm while preparing for all eventualities.

He updated on his plans to go further and faster to strengthen the UK’s economy and ensure it is as resilient as possible and can withstand these kinds of global shocks. He added that it would be important for the UK to strengthen its trading relationships with others across the globe at the same time.

The Prime Minister agreed to keep in close contact.