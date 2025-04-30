President tells EPP Congress EU should use its unifying force as Cyprus remains divided

President Nikos Christodoulides told the EPP Congress, taking place in Valencia, Spain, that the bloc should use its unifying force within the EU, while a member state, Cyprus, remains divided by Turkish occupation.

He also thanked the European People’s Party for its long lasting support in efforts to reunify Cyprus, as well as for the commitment of the Presidents of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, speaking during the second day of the EPP Congress.

The President also congratulated Manfred Weber for his reelection to the leadership of EPP, as well as for his role in strengthening the pan-European party. He referred also to the need for strategic autonomy in the EU, in order to help european businesses grow and provide economic security for the citizens, especially when it comes to housing.

President Christodoulides furthermore underlined that Cyprus wants to be a driver for unity in finding solutions during its Presidency of the Council of the EU during the first half of 2026.

In his intervention, the President began by extending his congratulations to Weber for getting reelected, pointing out that his “leadership and vision have been a force for stability at a time of immense challenge”, and that under his leadership “our party has not only increased its power and remained the largest political family in Europe, but has also succeeded in securing continuity in the key roles of our union”, pointing to the reelection of Von der Leyen and Metsola.

“These achievements are a testament to our collective strength and a beacon of hope for europe’s future” he stressed.

“We gather today in the shadow of mounting global instability and a complex geopolitical landscape”, President Christodoulides said, referring to “the continuing illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine, the renewed instability in the Middle East, the rise of populist forces across our continent”, challenges which “call for a Europe that is united and ready to act.”

The EPP “has always led the way in defending our common values and shaping the strategic direction of our union, and it must continue to do so” the President said, underlining that these successive crises have made it crystal clear that “strategic autonomy is no longer an option – strategic autonomy is a necessity.”

“With a sense of urgency and responsibility for the future of our union for future generations, we must realize a vision of a European Union that is sovereign, capable of defending its territory, protecting its citizens and projecting confidence” he pointed out.

In a robust and competitive Europe, he said, European business would be offered “the best environment to grow and scale up”, with the EU being “a space of growth, where businesses are facilitated through simplified procedures, a space of safety security and prosperity for its citizens, where they have economic security and family security, with access to housing, particularly for our young people.”

Referring to the Cyprus problem, President Christodoulides pointed out that “the strength of our union has always been its unifying force.” “As we strive for more integration, for more Union, we must look not only outwards, but also inwards” he continued, recalling that “in the union of the 27, one member state, my country, Cyprus, remains divided by Turkish occupation, occupation of European Union territory”.

President Christoudoulides expresssed his appreciation to the EPP for its “long lasting support to our unwavering commitment to the reunification of Cyprus and its people in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and, of course, the values and principles of the European Union.” He especially thanked Von der Leyen for “her commitment to reunifying the last divided EU member state, for sharing the vision of the people of Cyprus for a unified country”, as well as Metsola “for being a principled voice and advocate for reunification.”

“The history of Europe has been one of perseverance, of unity, forged through adversity and a belief in a shared vision and a common destiny. Let us continue to lead with courage, with confidence and with conviction” he said.

“With the EPP at the forefront, we can build a stronger Europe”, President Christodoulides said, adding that Cyprus “will continue to be a driver of unity in finding solutions to European challenges, in opening new paths of an even closer European Union”, and that this will be spirit and the vision of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union which begins in January 2026.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.