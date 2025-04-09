President says Plug and Play will visit Cyprus to explore investment prospects

Plug and Play company officials will visit Cyprus to look into prospects of investing on the island, President Nikos Christodoulides announced on Tuesday.

The President met with Saeed Amidi, founder and CEO of Plug and Play, one of the world’s largest innovation platforms and startup accelerator, he said on “X”. During the meeting, the company’s CEO announced their intention to visit Cyprus to explore the prospect of opening an office and investing there, the President added.

On his part, Government Spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said in his post on “X” that a team of associates from the company will visit Cyprus in the immediate future, with the aim of exploring the possibilities and prospects for implementing this investment initiative.

During the meeting, according to the same post, ways to collaborate were extensively discussed within the framework of the Government’s strategy for strengthening startup entrepreneurship, attracting investments in Cypriot startups, as well as the possibilities of integrating them into international networks and innovation ecosystems.