President praises diaspora’s contribution for Cyprus relations with US

At the same time, speaking during Sunday’s Mass in St. Basil in Houston, he referred to the “limitless potential in expanding and deepening our ties” with the US.

According to a post on ‘X’ by Government Spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis, state officials, business people, members of the consular corps, and members of the diaspora attended the reception on Saturday. “The presence of the dynamic Cypriot diaspora in the United States is a valuable asset for Cyprus”, the Spokesman stated.

He added that expatriate Cypriots excel in the fields of science, entrepreneurship, technology, and public life, establishing their presence and the appreciation of the societies in which they live and operate. “Despite the geographical distances, their heart always beats in their homeland – Cyprus”, the Spokesman said.

In his remarks, the President expressed the deep appreciation of the Republic of Cyprus for the continuous and multifaceted contribution of the diaspora, as well as the sincere pride of all for their progress and the prestige they confer on Cyprus internationally,” the Spokesman noted. The President emphasised “that the utilisation of this exceptional human resource can contribute decisively to our national efforts, both in the field of foreign policy and in the economic and technological development of our country. The bridges they build with the host countries, their networking, and their deep love for Cyprus are pillars on which the state owes and will continue to invest,” he concluded.

At a mass at Saint Basil the Great Greek Orthodox church, followed by informal meeting with local community, President Christodoulides said his visit to Texas comes at a time when the relations between Cyprus and the US have reached new heights “and also at a time we gaze to the future of limitless potential in expanding and deepening our ties in a mutually beneficial manner for our countries and for our peoples.”

He said he was deeply moved by the strength of the diaspora, noting their love and devotion to their homeland, for Hellenism “is pure, is true and is steadfast and we take great pride in your successes.”

President Christodoulides said “we are both cognizant and deeply appreciate all the support that you provide us. With my presence here today, I wish to convey our unwavering commitment to you, to our diaspora and to the values that bind us together.”

He also paid tribute to the diaspora and expressed the government’s “deepest appreciation for your tireless and unwavering support and efforts which are indispensable in raising awareness in the US, on our efforts to end the occupation of our country by Turkey.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results due to Turkish intransigence. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

UN Secretary General announced that an informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format will be held at the end of July, following a similar meeting in Geneva, on March 17-18. Antonio Guterres also announced that he will appoint a new personal envoy on Cyprus to prepare the next steps, while the two sides agreed to proceed with a number of initiatives, involving the opening of crossing points, the creation of a Technical Committee on Youth and other initiatives in the buffer zone and throughout the island.