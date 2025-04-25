President Nikos Christodoulides travels to the Vatican on Friday evening to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, scheduled for tomorrow, April 26, at 11:00 am.

According to presidency press release, President Christodoulides, who is travelling this evening from Montenegro to Rome, will arrive at St. Peter’s Square at 09:30 am Cyprus time on Saturday to join other heads of state and government officials at the funeral service.

The President is accompanied by Deputy Minister for European Affairs Marilena Raouna, Cyprus Ambassador to the Vatican Giorgos Poullidis, Director of the President’s Diplomatic Office Doros Venezis, and Deputy Government Spokesperson Yiannis Antoniou.