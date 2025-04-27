President in Spain-Portugal ahead of Cyprus EU Presidency, will attend EPP Summit in Valencia

The President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, had on Saturday brief conversations with heads of state and government, religious leaders, heads of international institutions, and officials from various countries and organizations, on the sidelines of the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican, Deputy Government Spokesperson, Yiannis Antoniou, said in a post on X. The President will travel on Sunday to Madrid and Lisbon, where he will hold talks ahead of Cyprus’ EU Presidency in 2026, and then travel to Valencia for the European People’s Party Congress.

In statements to CNA, Antoniou said that the President of the Republic had talks on Saturday with the heads of the European Union institutions, namely Ursula von der Leyen, Antonio Costa and Roberta Metsola, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, and officials from the Vatican.

He added that the President of the Republic will return to Cyprus on Saturday with the other members of the Cypriot delegation, while on Sunday he will depart for Madrid and Lisbon, where he will hold talks ahead of Cyprus’ EU Presidency in 2026, and then travel to Valencia for the European People’s Party Congress.