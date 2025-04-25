President hopes Montenegro negotiations will conclude in Cyprus EU Presidency

President of the Republic Nikos Christodoulides expressed on Friday hope that during the Cyprus EU Presidency they will close all negotiating chapters, paving the way for Montenegro to become the 28th member state of the European Union.

The President was speaking at a meeting in Podgorica, with President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović during a working visit to the country as part of a tour he launched abroad in view of Cyprus’ upcoming EU Presidency in the fist half of 2026.

According to a press release by the Presidency, the President of Montenegro said that “it is a great honour to have you here as a friend of Montenegro, as a friend of Montenegro’s EU perspective. I do want to emphasize how much we value the position of Cyprus when it comes to the future of Montenegro in the EU”.

I see your visit, he added, “as a natural follow-up of my visit from last year in Nicosia. And I believe that this is also a very good opportunity for the two of us to discuss how we can strengthen our bilateral relations. And moreover, to see how can Cyprus support even more the perspective of Montenegro in the EU, especially ahead of your presidency over the EU Council that you’re going to be taking over next year.”

On his part, President Christodoulides said he was glad to see him again following his successful visit to Cyprus in June 2024, adding that “I’m visiting Montenegro within the context of our preparations for assuming the Presidency of the European Union, the first half of 2026.”

“And my visit to Montenegro highlights the importance we attach on the European perspective of the Western Balkans, but in particular Montenegro’s perspective for the European Union,” he noted.

He added that preparing for the visit, he realised that the first chapter of Montenegro’s accession negotiations opened and closed during the first Cyprus presidency, the second half of 2012.

“I really hope, and that is why I am here today, that during our second presidency, the first half of 2026, we will finish and we will close all negotiating chapters, paving the way for Montenegro to become the 28th member state of the European Union,” he said.

Referring to the bilateral relations of Cyprus and Montenegro, the President of the Republic said that “of course we will exchange notes on our excellent bilateral relations, but also find ways, areas that we can do much more such as trade, the economy, tourism, to further enhance our cooperation”.