President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, will attend the funeral of Pope Francis, CNA has learned.

The Holy See announced on Tuesday that Pope Francis’ funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 10:00 local time in St. Peter’s Square.

The late Pope’s body will then be taken into St. Peter’s Basilica and then to the Basilica of St. Mary Major for entombment.