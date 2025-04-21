Pope a devotee of peace and dialogue, President says

Pope Francis was a devotee of peace, dialogue, and the coexistence of peoples and cultures, President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, said in a written statement about the death of the Pontiff on Monday also recalling the Pope’s unwavering interest in the Cyprus problem.

“It was with profound sadness that I was informed of the news of the death of the head of the Roman Catholic Church and head of state of the Vatican, Pope Francis,” he notes, adding that “Christianity mourns the loss of a Hierarch who worked with dedication, serving the values of social justice, love, and solidarity.”

President Christodoulides points out that “the Pontiff’s words and actions consistently contributed to the effort for understanding and cooperation between states, religions and doctrines and he was a devotee of peace, dialogue, and the coexistence of peoples and cultures.”

“I had the distinct honour of meeting Pope Francis and being received by His Holiness at the Apostolic Palace in November 2023, during which I noted his knowledge and unwavering interest in the Cyprus problem,” he stresses, pointing out that “his concern for the problems caused in Cyprus by the ongoing Turkish occupation was lasting.”

Furthermore, the President notes that the deceased “in 2021 visited Cyprus on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Cyprus and, in a highly symbolic, but also substantial act, granted hospitality from the Vatican State to immigrants who were in our country”.

“On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Cyprus, the Cypriot people and myself personally, I express my sincere condolences to Christians everywhere, especially to the members of the Roman Catholic Church, as well as to the officials, executives and citizens of the Vatican State. We bid farewell to Pope Francis with feelings of infinite respect and appreciation”, he concludes.