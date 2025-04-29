Police are appealing for the assistance of the public to help find missing 14-year-old from Barnet

Police are appealing for the assistance of the public to help find 14-year-old Hanna Balcer who is missing from her home in Barnet.

Hanna was last seen at New Barnet train station at around 19:50hrs on Thursday, 24 April after leaving her home earlier that evening.

Hanna has brown hair, is about 5ft 5ins, and was last seen wearing a dark tracksuit and black trainers and carrying a black rucksack.

She has links to Barnet, Shepherd’s Bush and Ladbroke Grove. Officers believe she may be travelling across London.

Detective Inspector Mark Young, from the Met’s North West Missing Persons unit said: “Hanna’s disappearance is completely out of character and her family are understandably incredibly concerned.

“Local officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries in an effort to trace her and we are now turning to the public for help. Please get in touch if you have seen Hanna.

“While there is no suggestion she has come to any harm or is in any immediate danger, as time passes we are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and just want to bring her home safely.”

Hanna’s mum, Izabela, said: “Hanna’s family are beside themselves with worry and desperate for information on her whereabouts.

“She is just 14 years old and her father and I are naturally very concerned about her safety.

“We urgently need the public’s help to find her. Please take a look at these images we are making public today and reach out to the police if you have seen Hanna or have information about her whereabouts.

“Hanna, if you’re out there reading this, then please pick up the phone.

“Your family loves you and we are anxious to make sure you’re all right.”