Photo shared by AKEL shows students allegedly encouraged by teacher to pose with Nazi salute
The Ministry of Education has launched an investigation into claims that students performed Nazi salutes at a secondary school in Famagusta.
A ministry source confirmed to newspaper “K” that the inquiry is underway following a complaint from the Famagusta District Committee of the left-wing party AKEL.
In a statement, AKEL condemned what it called a “serious and disturbing” incident at the Erinis kai Eleftherias (Peace and Freedom) Gymnasium-Lyceum in Deryneia-Sotira. The party said students were photographed performing Nazi salutes “with the tolerance of a teacher.”
AKEL shared a related photo in a Facebook post, claiming that a teacher encouraged students to continue posing with the salute despite objections from a colleague.
