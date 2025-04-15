Partnership fills Haringey streets with 1,000 trees

Haringey has hit a special milestone by planting more than 1,000 trees in partnership with the community and Trees for Streets.

The council’s four-year collaboration with the national charity to empower and inspire individuals or groups in the borough to bring a slice of nature to their doorstep has outperformed their partnership with all other local authorities.

Leader Cllr Peray Ahmet and Cabinet Member Cllr Mike Hakata joined representatives from Trees for Streets and residents to celebrate this notable achievement by planting a sponsored tree in Radley Road, N17.

Planting trees in the borough’s streets and green spaces helps capture carbon, absorbs air pollution, creates shaded areas and nurtures wildlife.

Cllr Mike Hakata, Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Environment and Transport, said

I’m very proud that we have reached such a high number and want to thank Trees for Streets and the community for helping to make this another record for our borough.

Trees possess amazing qualities and are so important to our health and wellbeing. People who sponsor trees make their neighbourhood better for everyone.

Trees are key to our vision of building a fairer, greener borough and we will be planting thousands more whilst continuing to do all we can to protect the mature and veteran trees in Haringey.

Kate Sheldon, CEO Trees for Cities, said:

Congratulations to Haringey Council, our first Trees for Streets partner to have planted 1,000 trees.

This important milestone is testament to the value of trees to the Haringey community and we warmly thank all the tree sponsors. As a local resident myself, it is uplifting to see the trees thriving in local streets and parks, knowing that they are helping to clean and cool the air, enhance biodiversity, and improve community

Trees for Streets truly reflects the power of collaboration with communities to transform our cities for the better.

The council has set out targets to increase tree canopy cover to 30 per cent in all wards and plant at least 10,000 trees by 2030 to kick start this process.

It is well on track with 6,000 new trees planted in the last three years, including 2,000 overall in 2024/25.

This planting season has seen the transformation of two more plots into tiny forests at New Road Park, N22 and Paignton Park, N15, co-designed with the Friends’ group for each, and 800 trees planted in the borough’s streets, housing estates and parks as part of the council’s Urban Forest Programme.

Biodiversity and climate resilience is also being addressed through a meadow planting programme, the co-produced community green spaces programme, rainwater gardens and other flood management programmes, as well as the work to protect and enhance the borough’s ancient woodlands.

Find out more about trees in the borough.

