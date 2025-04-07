Palmers Green Easter egg hunt brings hundreds of families to the high street

On Saturday 5 April 2025, Palmers Green was filled with laughter, excitement and plenty of community spirit as hundreds of local families took part in the Palmers Green Easter Egg Hunt, proudly sponsored by Anthony Webb Estate Agents.

This year’s event saw over 150 entries, with children enthusiastically hunting for numbered Easter eggs hidden in shopfront windows along the high street. The event not only provided a fun and free activity for families during the Easter break, but also encouraged participants to explore the fantastic variety of local businesses in Palmers Green.

As the community gathered outside Anthony Webb Estate Agents at the corner of Green Lanes and Hazelwood Lane, the winners were announced in the presence of The Mayor of Enfield – Cllr Mohammad Islam, Cllr Chris James, Cllr Doug Taylor and MP Bambos Charalambous, who kindly joined the event to help celebrate the occasion. Everyone enjoyed a lovely afternoon, with big smiles all around as the grand prize, a Nintendo Switch Lite Console, was awarded to the lucky winner Richard, alongside dozens of Easter eggs for the runners-up.

The team at Anthony Webb were thrilled to see so many families enjoying the day, and to be part of an event that truly showcases the heart of Palmers Green, its people and its thriving high street. Anthony Webb’s director, Tony Ourris, proudly volunteers on the board of the Green Lanes Business Association (GLBA), working alongside other local business owners to organise events like the Easter Egg Hunt. Tony said “These initiatives are vital to help our high street thrive by encouraging footfall, supporting independent traders and bringing our community together. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary this year, we remain as committed as ever to supporting our community and local businesses. Thank you to everyone who took part, we hope you had as much fun as we did.”