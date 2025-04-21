Palm Sunday Visit of Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain to Dunblane, Scotland

On Palm Sunday evening, 13th April 2025, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain, accompanied by His Grace Bishop Raphael of Ilion, visited the Orthodox Parish of St Nicholas in Dunblane.

Upon their arrival, His Eminence officiated at the solemn Service of the Bridegroom. He was warmly received by the Very Revd Archimandrite of the Ecumenical Throne Dr Antonios Kakalis, who has pastoral responsibility for the parish. Fr Antonios conveyed the heartfelt gratitude of the faithful for the Archbishop’s presence during the beginning of Holy Week.

Following the service, the Parish Council hosted an evening banquet in honour of His Eminence, His Grace, and the visiting clergy. The gathering offered a warm setting for meaningful conversation and fellowship.

On the following day, His Eminence made a pastoral visit to the Revd Fr Alexander Williams, the parish’s former priest, who now lives in retirement. Acknowledging Fr Alexander’s longstanding service and recognising his present ill health, Archbishop Nikitas spent time with him in prayer and fraternal encouragement.