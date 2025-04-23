Pafos FC one step away from Cyprus League title

Pafos FC is one step away from clinching this season’s title in the Cyprus League by Stoiximan, following the completion on Monday night of Matchday 6 of the League’s second phase.

Pafos FC defeated Apollon 2-0 at the “Stelios Kyriakides” stadium and, combined with Aris’ 2-1 loss to APOEL at the GSP Stadium, solidified their position at the top of the table with 75 points — 7 more than the “Greens” of Limassol — making them the clear favorites for the title.

In the other match, AEK and Omonia drew 1-1 in Larnaca and will now battle for 3rd place.

Results: Pafos – Apollon 2-0, APOEL – Aris 2-1, AEK – Omonoia 1-1.

Standings: Pafos 75, Aris 68, AEK 62, Omonoia 58, APOEL 51, Apollon 45.