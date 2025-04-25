Over £1m boost for electric vehicle infrastructure in Haringey

The roll-out of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure in Haringey is set for a major boost thanks to more than £1m in new funding from the government.

Last night (22 April 2025), Cabinet agreed to accept the cash injection of £1.25m from the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) fund to support the rapid expansion of on-street charge points, helping to improve air quality and reduce the borough’s impact on climate change.

The project, which will be delivered as part of a collaborative partnership of six London boroughs, comes with match funding from the private sector, meaning no additional capital cost to the council.

With the increasing popularity of EVs and the majority of households in the borough lacking off-street parking, the council has already installed almost 300 on-street charging points to meet the rising demand.

Cllr Mike Hakata, Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Environment and Transport, said:

This new funding provides a significant opportunity to both expand our charging infrastructure and break down the barriers to electric vehicle take-up by giving people the confidence to switch. Every charging point installed becomes part of our broader commitment to cleaner air, reduced carbon emissions and a more sustainable transport network. By making electric vehicles a visible, accessible option on our streets, we’re helping to transform how residents move around the borough. This project is just one part of our ambitious plans to decarbonise Haringey’s transport network, creating the foundation for meaningful climate action through partnership, investment and forward-thinking urban planning.

Earlier this year, residents and businesses were asked to suggest locations for new charging points that will support people to transfer to EVs as part of the development of a new strategy.

Findings from the survey will help inform where the council consults formally on the location of the new charge points.

You can find the location of current EV charging points in Haringey here.