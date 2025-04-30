Omonia Youth FC Weekly Round-Up: Progress, Passion, and Pride on Display (27th Apr)

A bright and competitive weekend for Omonia Youth FC saw teams across the age groups deliver exciting performances, spirited comebacks, and moments of individual brilliance. With the sun shining and the season nearing its conclusion for many, the commitment and development of our young players remained the biggest talking point.

U8 Green Shine in Spurts at Home

Home vs London Colney Youth Panthers – PotM: James | Coaches: Andy Savas, Dominic Willcock

A fast start from the U8 Green side showed real attacking intent against London Colney Youth Panthers. Leo and Leonidas impressed early on with sharp finishing, but the team’s momentum dipped mid-game, allowing the opposition more time and space. Encouragingly, the boys responded in the final quarter with Chris, Christian, and Manu linking up to create late chances. James was named Player of the Match for an alert and determined defensive performance.



U9 Silver Deliver Grit and Flair in Superb Performance

Away vs Elites FA Borehamwood FC U9 Tiempos – PotM: Alexander | Coaches: Kyri Karaiskakis, Paolo Di Bernado, Becky Nyman

Omonia U9 Silver impressed in an away fixture against Elites FA Borehamwood FC U9 Tiempos with a courageous team performance. The boys matched the challenge early, responded to pressure with breakaway chances, and defended brilliantly in the second half. Leo Agathangelou produced a sensational fingertip save, and some flowing play up front nearly led to a spectacular goal. Player of the Match went to Alexander, but the whole team earned praise.

U10 Girls Demonstrate Game Intelligence and Growth

Coaches: Theo Constantinou, Jake Mitchell, Katie Karakoukis

It was a proud showing from the U10 Girls, who played with excellent energy and applied their training effectively in a strong performance. Their pressing forced errors, and their growing understanding of the game shone through, particularly under pressure. The composure, teamwork, and developing football intelligence are clear signs of an exciting squad in the making.

U14 Green Deliver Statement Win Away from Home

Away vs Whetstone Pumas U14 – League match – Result: 5-1 win | Coaches: Jack Markou, Manos Hadjimanolis

The U14 Green team were superb as they secured a 5-1 win against Whetstone Pumas. From defence to attack, the boys played with maturity and composure, producing football beyond their years. The result moves them up to 4th in the Red Division with just one game remaining.



U10 Gold End Season with Character and Promise

Home vs HGS Sharks – PotM: Michael Kyprianou | Coaches: Chris Philippou, Andy Panayi, Joe Tanner

The Golds faced HGS Sharks at home in a testing encounter. After a bright opening spell, the game became a back-and-forth battle. The team showed great character and determination in the second half, responding with high energy despite the heat. With the season now finished, the team looks ready for the next step up to 9-a-side football.

U12 Pan-Disability Team Impress in First Tournament

HYIF Tournament – Result: Runners-up (2 wins, 1 loss) | Coaches: Mary Tryphona

A proud day for the U12 Pan-Disability team who took part in their first tournament at HYIF. After months of hard work, the players displayed passion, bravery, and joy. Joseph stood out with multiple goals, while Connor, Shenelle, Freddy, Jidenna, and Raheem impressed with their fearless approach. The team finished runners-up, winning two and losing one match. Special thanks to the referee for showing compassion and helping manage moments of anxiety — a real example of football values in action.

U10 Silver Push Strong Opponents All the Way

Coaches: Mark Smith, Pete Lambrou, Angelo Loizou

Despite coming up against a physically strong side, the U10 Silvers delivered a gritty and determined performance. After conceding midway through the first half, the team regrouped, threatened with attacking chances, and fought hard until the final whistle. Though the equaliser just evaded them, the display of courage and positivity was a proud takeaway.

This weekend’s matches once again highlighted what Omonia Youth FC is all about: development, character, and community. Whether competing for wins or growing through challenges, every player contributed to a bigger story — one that celebrates inclusion, commitment, and joy through football. As the season nears its end, the passion of our players, coaches, and families continues to shine through.

