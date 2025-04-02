Omonia Youth FC Weekly Round-Up: Passion, Progress, and Team Spirit

Omonia Youth FC teams showcased their hard work and determination this weekend, with impressive performances across various age groups. From resilient defensive displays to attacking flair, every team demonstrated great progress and commitment on the pitch.



U9 Silver – A Strong and Resolute Performance

Home | PotM: Joseph | Coaches: Kyri Karaiskakis, Paolo Di Bernado, Becky Nyman

On a beautiful sunny day, the boys came out with energy and determination, insistent on controlling the game and fighting hard to win the ball back. Playing against a strong team with a very good goalkeeper proved a challenge to get the ball into their goal area, and once they did, the keeper was everywhere. Credit to the boys, they never stopped trying—moving the ball wide to central, back to wide, utilising the whole pitch to find the openings that were few and far between. At the same time, a very solid defensive unit and mobile goalkeepers limited the opposition to almost nothing. This is the strongest and most resolute performance we have seen this season from the boys, and considering the positional rotations, it’s amazing that no matter where they played, they worked extra hard for the team!



U10 Girls – A Game of Two Halves

Home | PotM: Olivia | Coaches: Theo Constantinou, Jake Mitchell, Katie Karakoukis

It was a game of two very different halves as Omonia put in a fantastic first-half performance but had to dig deep in the second half against a determined opposition. Right from the kickoff, the team looked sharp, playing with confidence and energy. The midfield controlled the game, winning tackles and setting up attacks. Defensively, the backline stood strong. After such a strong first half, the opposition came out fighting. Their pressing was more aggressive, and they began to find gaps in our defence, but we had some brave goalkeeping! The first-half performance showed the team’s potential—the way we started was brilliant. We just need to maintain that intensity for the full game, as the fight and spirit were fantastic. A great learning experience for the team, and plenty of positives to take into the next match!

U14 White – Battling Through Adversity

Away | 1-8 Loss | Goalscorer: Chris | PotM: Adam | Coaches: George Agrotis, Mark Hodges, Nick Paraskeva

Today, the team could only field ten players, with five squad members unexpectedly out of action due to a bug. It was always going to be a challenge, and the game plan had to change. The main positive is that we started to play out from the back, especially as we had nothing to fear, and the benefits could be seen. Several of the newer players—Kelvin, Ryan, and Zak—developed experience in new positions. Chris grabbed the only goal, which was an equaliser. Our season ended today, and it was a difficult one in the new division. The rebuilding of the team will continue. Player of the Match Adam displayed amazing energy from the back and led by example.



U14 White Girls – A Spirited Performance with Key Lessons Learned

Away | 0-3 Loss | Player of the Match: Tia | Coaches: Anthony Mattas, Tony Stylianides

The sun was out, but the result just didn’t go our way, despite the girls playing so well for the majority of the game. Again, it was those lapses in concentration that cost us the result. Basic things like ball-watching, turning our back on the ball, and not winning the second ball put us in difficult situations when the pressure was on. We need to look at the positives, though—these girls show up every week with a smile, a spirit, and a unity that is special. They passed the ball well between lines, played a high line at times, used the width of the pitch, and are playing with a bit of an identity—just more tweaks are needed. Training has improved significantly, and we all need to stay together and believe. Players’ player of the match, Tia, showed how to win her duels in midfield and move forward with the ball when interceptions were made to create something. Special mention to Melis for her great debut in goal, and a farewell to Isabella—our amazing Izzy’s last game for us today. You’ve been incredible for us, a great energy in our team, and you’re always welcome back!

U11 White – A Challenging Encounter

Away | Coaches: Abdi Ismail, Christos Hajipapas, Fahd Kashmiri

With no substitutes, two players carrying injuries, and a goalkeeper playing outfield, the team faced a tough challenge. After just ten minutes, they were down to eight players, yet they showed incredible resilience. Despite going behind by more than one goal early on, they dug deep and managed to level the game before half-time. Holding on with just five minutes left, an extremely harsh penalty was awarded against them. While not an ideal preparation for the match, the experience of playing a player down for most of the game was invaluable. The fight and determination they showed will serve them well as they enter competitive football next year.



U12 Green Girls – Stunning Comeback Against League Leaders

Home | 4-2 Win | Coaches: John Symeou, Andy Yiannacou

A brilliant performance from the girls today, coming from behind to secure a fantastic victory against the league leaders. After trailing 1-2 at half-time, the team showed immense character, determination, and skill to turn the game around, scoring three second-half goals to claim a well-deserved win.

U8 Green – Strong Second-Half Performance

Home | Player of the Match: Christian S | Coaches: Andy Savas, Dominic Willcock

A positive performance from the boys today against evenly matched opposition, growing stronger as the game progressed. Despite creating chances during the first half, they were punished when briefly moving out of position and not picking up markers. The boys were straight out of the blocks in the second half, and a succession of good linkage plays brought the game level. For the rest of the half, it was one-way traffic, with Leo, Chris, and Christopher driving towards goal. Equally pleasing was the tight marking and tracking back across the team, which limited the opposition to very few chances. Leonidas and Chris also delivered confident performances in goal. Player of the match to Christian for his persistent runs into the box.



U10 Green – Hard Work Paying Off

Away | Player of the Match: Jack | Coaches: Neil Golding, Alvin Doondeea, Parm Dhillon

A thoroughly entertaining and enjoyable game of football, for players, coaches, and parents on a glorious Sunday morning. The Greens have been working hard in training on passing and moving, and today this hard work was displayed by the team, who played some outstanding football in spells against a strong and well-organised opposition. The boys were brave on the ball and swift in attack, backed this up with a really strong pressing game as well and never stopped working throughout. Player of the match – Jack – amazing energy, both defensively and in attack.



U10 Silver – A Tough Battle

Away | Coaches: Mark Smith, Pete Lambrou, Angelo Loizou

The team, which was without subs today, came across very strong opposition. Despite going a goal down early through a well-struck free kick, the team battled well to stay in the game and even went a goal ahead with just over five minutes remaining. Unfortunately, following heated exchanges off the pitch, concentration was impacted, and two quick goals were conceded. Nonetheless, another very strong performance from the team and a lesson to not let emotions impact concentration.

This weekend showcased another series of determined and skilful performances across the club, with teams demonstrating resilience, teamwork, and a commitment to improving each week. From strong defensive displays to creative attacking football, it was a weekend filled with positive moments. The support from parents, coaches, and teammates continues to be invaluable, helping to foster a positive environment for development. As the season progresses, the focus remains on growth, enjoyment, and embracing the challenges ahead.

