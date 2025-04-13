Omonia Youth FC Weekly Round-Up: Spirit, Skill, and Standout Moments Across the Club

It was a weekend brimming with competitive edge and character as Omonia Youth FC teams stepped onto the pitch with determination and passion. From hard-fought battles to dominant displays, the club once again showcased the values it proudly upholds: unity, effort, and development. With the weather holding firm and energy high across the grounds, players of all ages gave their all and left it all on the field.

U14 Green Earn Deserved Point Against League Leaders

Home league match | Score: 3-3 draw | Coaches: Jack Markou, Manos Hadjimanolis

In what was arguably their finest performance to date, the U14 Greens held top-of-the-table Borehamwood Crusaders to a thrilling 3-3 draw. From back to front, the team displayed composure, positivity, and a style of play that demonstrated their technical ability and belief. While the result was a point apiece, the performance arguably merited more. A truly proud moment for the team and their coaches.

U9 Silver Battle Hard in High-Tempo Clash

Home League match | PotM: Kaenan | Coaches: Kyri Karaiskakis, Paolo Di Bernado, Becky Nyman

Facing a physically strong AFC Southgate Wizards side, the U9 Silvers responded with grit and a collective mindset. After a slow start, the boys grew into the game, playing sharp passes and applying lessons from training on interceptions. Goalkeeping duties were shared impressively, with George earning extra praise for brave, decisive stops. A special milestone moment for Kaenan topped off a proud team display.

U11 White Show Character in Late Drama

Home League match | Coaches: Abdi Ismail, Christos Hajipapas, Fahd Kashmiri

In a tightly contested fixture against Hinton, the U11 Whites found themselves behind despite early dominance. A second conceded goal after the break was a blow, but the team rallied superbly, pressing higher and displaying resilience to turn the game on its head and take the lead with minutes to go. A last-kick equaliser from the opposition couldn’t dampen what was a spirited, impressive comeback performance.

U12 White Girls Secure Commanding Away Win

Away league match | Score: 5-0 win | PotM: Nicole (Coaches’ PotM), Danielle (Parents’ PotM) | Coaches: Tony Sylvan, Seema Golding, John Panayiotou

The U12 White Girls impressed with a confident 5-0 win at Canvey Island, showing both team cohesion and individual brilliance. Danielle opened the scoring with a quick free-kick, and Nicole added two goals despite persistent challenges from the opposition. Faith’s strike and a composed midfield performance sealed a dominant first half. The team maintained control after the break, with Mila and Alissa instrumental in managing the tempo. A complete performance from start to finish.

U12 Green Girls Continue Impressive Run

Home league match | Score: 2-1 win | PotM: Gabriella K | Scorers: Evie, Gabriella K | Coaches: John Symeou, Andy Yiannacou

A scrappy opening gave way to flowing football as the U12 Green Girls settled into their rhythm. After falling behind, they responded quickly through Evie, with Gabriella K later sealing the win with a stunning long-range half-volley. Their unbeaten run now stretches to four matches, and back-to-back victories highlight the team’s growing confidence and unity.

U8 Green Shine Against Familiar Foes

Away league match | PotM: Marco | Coaches: Andy Savas, Dominic Willcock

In a fixture against a team that had previously had the upper hand, the U8 Greens showed maturity, focus, and marked improvement. Their defensive organisation and attacking creativity were evident throughout, with standout moments from Chris, Christopher, Michael, and Manu. Marco was solid at the back and earned Player of the Match honours on his birthday weekend with a composed and courageous display.

This weekend’s results reflect the resilience, growth, and joyful spirit that define Omonia Youth FC. Whether facing league leaders or local rivals, our teams continue to embody the values of community, development, and inclusion that make the club a special environment for every young player to thrive.