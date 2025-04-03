Omonia v New Salamis Danny Bailey Fundraising Match
Event: Danny Bailey
Fundraising Match
Date: Friday 11th April 2025
Omonia XI v New Salamis XI
Venue: @CVS Van Hire
Stadium, Coles Park N17 7JP
(3G astro)
Kick off:7:45pm
Meet & Greet: 7pm
Parking on site
For the past two years, our beloved Danny Bailey has been quietly battling prostate cancer. Last year, Danny underwent surgery and treatment that doctors hoped would give him the all-clear. Unfortunately, recent tests revealed that the cancer has spread, and he has now been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer. We are coming together to support Danny in his fight and give him the best possible chance.
Danny used to play in the KOPA League for New Salamis and managed Panthea and Omonia. He has dedicated his entire life to giving back – both on and off the pitch. As a former professional footballer for Exeter City and Fulham, he knows what it means to push through challen-ges. But his biggest impact has been beyond his playing career.
Danny founded Interwood Football Academy, with his late brother Trevor Bailey where he has mentored and shaped the futures of countless young pla-yers. Through his unwavering dedication, he has helped guide many to professional careers, instilling values of discipline, resilience, and passion. He has also been a proud ambassador for the football industry, using his platform to inspire and uplift others.
Now, Danny needs our support. We are raising funds to take him to a renowned clinic in the USA for specialised treatment that could give him a fighting chance. We are also raising funds to provide Danny with the opportunity to utilise alternative treatments, equipment and supplements.
You can also donate via the Go Fund Me page – visit: https://gofund.me/30299b71
New Salamis
1 Stathi EFSTATHIOU
2 Jamie CHRYSANTHOU
3 Luigi MARCOU
4 Kenny DYER
5 Andy Punk PANAYI
6 Theo PROPOKIOU
7 Tony CONSTANTINOU
8 Charlie KYRIACOU
9 George KANARIS
10 Danny BAILEY
11 Nick ELEFETHIOU
12 Carlos SANTOS
13 Mario KOMBOU
14 Wale OJELABI
15 George YACOUMIS
16 AndrewKYPRIACOU
17 Serge COSTA
18 Tony RUSSELL (Blondie)
19 Jason MENZIES
20 Cos STAVROU
21 Andy ACHILLES
22 Elia CONSTANTI
23 Dougie MORTON
24 Tony MICHALAKIS
25 Theo CONSTANTINOU
Manager: Tom LOIZOU
Omonia XI FC
1 Tony PHILIPPOU
2 Mike PIERI
3 Chris ANDREOU
4 Demi PONNOU
5 Halil AKIL
6 Pedro PETROU
7 Mitisi MICHAELIDES
8 Tony PONNOU
9 Rob COLLINS
10 Chris KALLI
11 Panni PANAYATIOU
12 Jack MARKOU
13 Tony STYLIANDIES
14 Raf KAPHOURIS
15 Bambos HADJI
16 Luke PROPOKIOU
17 Volkan ALTINOK
18 Mario TERZOPOULOS
19 Fodi CHRISTODOULOU
20 Neil THOMPSON
21 Vas SOTERIOU
22 Tom THEODOROU
23 Chrissy PHILIPPOU
24 Andrew PHILIPPOU
Manager: Kyp KYPRIANOU
Main Sponsor: Connect
Co-sponsor: Cosmocare
