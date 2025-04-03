Omonia v New Salamis Danny Bailey Fundraising Match

Event: Danny Bailey

Fundraising Match

Date: Friday 11th April 2025

Omonia XI v New Salamis XI

Venue: @CVS Van Hire

Stadium, Coles Park N17 7JP

(3G astro)

Kick off:7:45pm

Meet & Greet: 7pm

Parking on site

For the past two years, our beloved Danny Bailey has been quietly battling prostate cancer. Last year, Danny underwent surgery and treatment that doctors hoped would give him the all-clear. Unfortunately, recent tests revealed that the cancer has spread, and he has now been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer. We are coming together to support Danny in his fight and give him the best possible chance.

Danny used to play in the KOPA League for New Salamis and managed Panthea and Omonia. He has dedicated his entire life to giving back – both on and off the pitch. As a former professional footballer for Exeter City and Fulham, he knows what it means to push through challen-ges. But his biggest impact has been beyond his playing career.

Danny founded Interwood Football Academy, with his late brother Trevor Bailey where he has mentored and shaped the futures of countless young pla-yers. Through his unwavering dedication, he has helped guide many to professional careers, instilling values of discipline, resilience, and passion. He has also been a proud ambassador for the football industry, using his platform to inspire and uplift others.

Now, Danny needs our support. We are raising funds to take him to a renowned clinic in the USA for specialised treatment that could give him a fighting chance. We are also raising funds to provide Danny with the opportunity to utilise alternative treatments, equipment and supplements.

You can also donate via the Go Fund Me page – visit: https://gofund.me/30299b71

New Salamis

1 Stathi EFSTATHIOU

2 Jamie CHRYSANTHOU

3 Luigi MARCOU

4 Kenny DYER

5 Andy Punk PANAYI

6 Theo PROPOKIOU

7 Tony CONSTANTINOU

8 Charlie KYRIACOU

9 George KANARIS

10 Danny BAILEY

11 Nick ELEFETHIOU

12 Carlos SANTOS

13 Mario KOMBOU

14 Wale OJELABI

15 George YACOUMIS

16 AndrewKYPRIACOU

17 Serge COSTA

18 Tony RUSSELL (Blondie)

19 Jason MENZIES

20 Cos STAVROU

21 Andy ACHILLES

22 Elia CONSTANTI

23 Dougie MORTON

24 Tony MICHALAKIS

25 Theo CONSTANTINOU

Manager: Tom LOIZOU

Omonia XI FC

1 Tony PHILIPPOU

2 Mike PIERI

3 Chris ANDREOU

4 Demi PONNOU

5 Halil AKIL

6 Pedro PETROU

7 Mitisi MICHAELIDES

8 Tony PONNOU

9 Rob COLLINS

10 Chris KALLI

11 Panni PANAYATIOU

12 Jack MARKOU

13 Tony STYLIANDIES

14 Raf KAPHOURIS

15 Bambos HADJI

16 Luke PROPOKIOU

17 Volkan ALTINOK

18 Mario TERZOPOULOS

19 Fodi CHRISTODOULOU

20 Neil THOMPSON

21 Vas SOTERIOU

22 Tom THEODOROU

23 Chrissy PHILIPPOU

24 Andrew PHILIPPOU

Manager: Kyp KYPRIANOU

Main Sponsor: Connect

Co-sponsor: Cosmocare