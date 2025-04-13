Olympiakos celebrates its 48th championship on its 100th anniversary

Olympiakos has returned to the throne of Greek soccer after two years of absence, clinching on Sunday the Super League title with its home win against AEK.

The Reds won 1-0 at the Georgios Karaiskakis thanks to an Ayoub El Kaabi goal on the 55th minute that triggered wild celebrations to last for hours.

With the Greek Cup Final against OFI pending (scheduled for May 17), the Piraeus team can secure the domestic double on the back of winning the Europa Conference League last season, in one of the most successful 12-month periods ever for the club that is celebrating its centenary.

Panathinaikos has taken a lead in the battle for her second spot that secures the ticket to the Champions League qualifiers, with a 3-1 home victory over PAOK.

The Greens were more convincing on Sunday than against AEK a week earlier, when they ad hwon by the same score. This time they led 3-0 with goals from Azzedine Ounahi and Karol Swiderski, plus an own goal by Mateusz Wieteska. PAOK got some late consolation with Giannis Konstantelias.

Olympiakos has mathematically won the title with three games left to play, having 66 points. Panathinaikos is second with 56, AEK stayed on 53 and PAOK on 52.

In the 5-8 playoffs, Aris has all but clinched the fifth spot with its 1-0 win over Atromitos, and can only be challenged by Asteras that defeated OFI 2-1 in Tripoli.

The battle in the play-outs rages on, with Volos coming out of the drop zone through its 1-0 win over Levadiakos, while Kallithea’s 3-1 defeat at Panserraikos put it back in the penultimate place. Lamia is all but relegated after its 1-0 loss at Panetolikos.

Kifissia will most likely be the team to go up from the second group of Super League 2 to the top flight, thanks to its crucial 1-0 win at rival Kalamata on Sunday. A day earlier Larissa had celebrated its promotion from the first group.

Kathimerini