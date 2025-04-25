Official opening of Fern House School marks major milestone for Enfield’s SEND provision

The newly developed Fern House School was officially opened on Thursday (24 April) at a special event showcasing its state-of-the-art facilities for children and young people with special educational needs.

The building was enabled by an £11m investment by Enfield Council, and is run by the Connect Education Trust.

It replaces the outdated former school buildings with a modern, purpose-built facility. The new building accommodates nine classrooms, providing places for up to 72 pupils.

Cllr Abdul Abdullahi, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, who was invited to help officially open the school, said: “This is a landmark moment for us as it reflects Enfield’s long-term commitment to high-quality SEND education.

“Fern House School is an example of our dedication to SEND provision for children with special educational needs. We’re proud to have facilitated a building that is not only fully funded and future-proofed but will also support children and families for generations to come.

“This school represents our community’s belief that every child, whatever their needs, deserves the very best opportunities to thrive, to learn, and to be happy.”

The school facilities have been thoughtfully designed to support the fully rounded education offered to children and to empower them to learn and succeed. Facilities include a soft play and sensory room, specialist teaching spaces for arts, food, technology and media, a dance studio, a 3G multi use games area, and more.

Fern House School is part of the Connect Education Trust, a multi academy trust with seven schools across Enfield – two of which recently secured Ofsted Outstanding in every judgement area.

Androulla Nicou, the Chief Executive of the Trust, said: “The building is a great learning environment, but that is just part of a much broader story. For our pupils to achieve their own goals and ambitions, it is also about the partnership between great teachers, children who believe in themselves and their supportive families.

“Whether it be the working relationship between the local authority and Trust to deliver this brilliant building, or the sense of community that will help drive this school forward- it is that sense of partnership that is the real foundation stone for Fern House. We look forward to seeing what this school can achieve both now, and for generations to come.”

The development forms a key part of the borough’s wider SEND Strategy and Schools Capital Programme, helping reduce reliance on placement in independent schools which is often costly and outside of the Borough.

Fern House School’s reopening is just one element of a broader transformation of SEND provision in Enfield. Other SEND projects recently delivered include a new specialist unit at Winchmore School as part of the Sixth Form provision and a fully refurbished building for West Lea School at their Horizons Campus as well as the expansion of Oaktree School that is to commence this summer.

These improvements are crucial to Enfield’s long-term strategy to support vulnerable children within the borough, minimise transport costs, and strengthen local communities. – Ends