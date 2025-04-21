Officers investigating the death of now known woman in Enfield have arrested a man and disclosed his name on suspicion of murder.

Officers investigating the death of a woman in Enfield have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

An investigation was launched on Saturday, 19 April following a fatal stabbing at Ayley Croft, Enfield.

Officers were called to the address at around 19:00hrs alongside the London Ambulance Service where a woman was found with a stab wound.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

We can now name her as 45-year-old Pamela Munro from Enfield. Pamela’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

On Monday, 21 April, investigating officers arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said:

“Investigating officers have worked relentlessly across the weekend to investigate the circumstances around Pamela’s death.

“We continue to support her family who are understandably devastated.

“This morning, we arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with Pamela’s death and he remains in custody.

“We continue to ask anyone who may have information or particularly anyone who was driving through Ayley Croft between 18:30hrs and 19:30hrs on Saturday, 19 April and could have any dashcam footage to contact us.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, who oversees policing for Enfield, said:

“Our thoughts are with Pamela’s family and local residents who will have been significantly impacted following the news of her death.

“I am grateful to local officers and officers from the Specialist Crime Command who have worked tirelessly since Saturday to investigate the circumstances surrounding Pamela’s death as well as support the local community.

“Neighbourhood officers will remain at Ayley Croft throughout the coming days to support the community and help investigators continue enquiries. Please contact officers if you have any information.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 101 quoting the reference 5741/19APRIL.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.