Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has diluted his control of the club in preparation for Champions League qualification.

Uefa, European football’s governing body, has strict rules regarding multi-club ownership models such as the one Marinakis heads up.

In addition to owning Forest, the Greek businessman also controls Greek team Olympiakos, as well as Portuguese side Rio Ave.

Forest and Olympiakos are both on course to qualify for next season’s Champions League, a prospect that would contravene Uefa’s rules that state clubs under the same ownership cannot compete in the same European competition.

Documents filed at Companies House show that Marinakis has ceased to become a “person with significant control” of NF Football Investments Limited, the vehicle that owns the City Ground club.

While Marinakis has placed his shares in a blind trust, a Forest source confirmed to the BBC that he remains the club’s owner and is still committed to the club.

The development is among a number of changes filed with Companies House in light of Uefa’s rules.

Sources have confirmed the move is designed to ensure the ownership model is positioned to ensure Forest comply with Uefa’s rules.

The alterations in ownership structure had to be completed by the end of April, a rule Forest have complied with.

With Marinakis stepping back, Forest’s co-owner Sokratis Kominakis returns to the club’s board.

Forest are sixth in the Premier League, level on points with fifth-placed Chelsea, who occupy the final Champions League qualification spot. Forest have a game in hand over Chelsea.

Olympiakos are top of the Greek top flight and are set to qualify for the Champions League.

Manchester City and Girona, who are both owned by City Football Group, were cleared to compete in this season’s Champions League after changes to its control arrangements at the Spanish club.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal sporting director Edu is expected to be confirmed in a new global role within Marinakis’ multi-club model in the coming weeks.

Edu left Emirates Stadium last November and has completed a period of notice with the north London club.

BBC Sport understands the Brazilian executive has been working on an informal basis since leaving Arsenal, but his appointment is yet to be concluded.

That process is ongoing amid an expectancy that his formal appointment is completed and announced later this summer.