No effort to politicize the missing persons issue will be accepted, Cyprus tells UN session

The issue of Missing Persons due to armed conflicts constitutes “a human tragedy that continues to affect many countries around the world, including my own country, Cyprus,” said Deputy Permanent Representative of the Republic of Cyprus, Gabriella Michaelidou, during the UN session held on the issue of Missing Persons at the headquarters of the international organization. She emphasized that the situation on the island stems from the “foreign military invasion and the ongoing occupation for five decades,” and sent the message that no attempt to turn the missing persons issue to a political one will be accepted.

“Cyprus, as a victim of foreign military invasion and continued occupation for the past five decades, continues to recall the important humanitarian issue which arises in respect of the Missing Persons. The fate of approximately 50% of the Missing Persons, both soldiers and civilians—including children, women, and elderly—remains undetermined to this date,” she said, expressing Cyprus’ support to the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) and noting that the government has increased its contribution to €4 million.

She said that Turkey, the occupying power, bears “the legal and moral responsibility to cooperate” and must “ensure immediate and unhindered access to all military areas in the occupied part of Cyprus, full disclosure to the CMP of all information in its possession… to conduct effective investigation in order to establish the fate and conditions of disappearance of all the Greek Cypriot and Greek Missing Persons”.

Cyprus called on the occupying power to “implement all relevant judgments of the European Court of Human Rights”.

“This is an open wound that will not heal until all receive answers,” Gabriella Michaelidou noted.

“I would like to repeat that determining the fate of all missing persons is a top priority for the Government of Cyprus. The issue of missing persons is a purely humanitarian issue and any attempts to politicize it cannot be supported or tolerated. She also noted that since 1999, Cyprus has undertaken its own exhumation and identification program “to provide answers to the families of the Missing Persons”.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, speaking earlier during the session of UN member states, emphasized the deep emotional impact that disappearances have on families and communities, describing the pain of uncertainty as one of the most torturous experiences, which does not diminish over time.

Türk highlighted the dramatic increase in the number of Missing Persons worldwide, with more than 56,000 new cases in 2024, marking the highest number in the past twenty years. This rise is primarily due to ongoing armed conflicts and widespread violations of international humanitarian law. He also pointed out that disappearances occur not only in war zones but also as a result of state repression, authoritarian regimes, counter-terrorism operations, migration routes, and human trafficking.

He called for urgent action in three key areas. Firstly, he urged states to strengthen and fully implement the legal and institutional framework regarding enforced disappearances, referring to the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance, noting that only 77 countries have ratified it. He encouraged broader ratification, incorporation into national law, and the enhancement of support measures for families.

Türk called for intensified efforts toward justice and accountability. He stated that impunity remains widespread and that many families are still deprived of the truth regarding the fate of their loved ones. He stressed that uncovering the truth is often the first step toward justice and advocated for impartial investigations, prosecutions, and the strengthening of forensic services.

He also stressed the importance of placing victims and their families at the center of addressing the issue. He made special reference to women, who often lead investigations under difficult and dangerous conditions, while also facing social stigma, economic hardship, and legal obstacles. Many families face disappearance, intimidation, or threats, he said, and called on states to protect the relatives of the Missing and human rights defenders from all forms of violence and harassment.

Also, he referred to the establishment of the Independent Institution on Missing Persons in Syria as a milestone in international cooperation, highlighting its significance for national reconciliation and building sustainable peace.

In conclusion, Türk reiterated his Office’s commitment to support the victims and to work with states, civil society, and the families of the Missing to promote truth, justice, and reconciliation.