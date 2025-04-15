Nicosia hosts European School events ahead of Cyprus’ EU Presidency 2026

European Schools’ events for the 2024–2025 academic year were hosted in Nicosia during the week of April 7–11 2025, as part of the 2026 Cyprus EU Presidency Events Week. At the heart of the week’s program were the 2nd Teachers’ Forum of European Schools (TFES2025) and the meeting of the Board of Governors of the European Schools.

The Teachers’ Forum took place on April 7–8. According to the Ministry of Education, Sport and Youth, the forum brought together educators from the European Schools system and Cyprus’ national education system to discuss how to improve working conditions and wellbeing for teachers, build school communities based on mutual respect and support and advance the role of education in promoting sustainable development.

At the Forum’s opening ceremony, Minister Athena Michaelidou referred to the importance of teacher wellbeing and professional development, student inclusion, and sustainability as core pillars of a high-quality education system. She also noted the slogan of the upcoming Cypriot EU Presidency, “Seize Education”, pointing out the value of mutual learning, exchange of ideas and innovative practices among educators.

The Forum was also attended by Ioannis Savvides, President of the Board of Governors of the European Schools (2024–2025), and Andrea Beckmann, Secretary-General of the European Schools.

From April 9–11, the Board of Governors of the European Schools, the highest decision-making body of the institution, convened in Nicosia with participation from all EU member states.

In her remarks during an official dinner at the Presidential Palace, the Minister expressed deep appreciation for the Board’s contribution to the ongoing development of the European Schools system. She reaffirmed Cyprus’ commitment to the European values of cooperation and democracy, and to every child’s right to quality education. She also stressed the role of European Schools as a living expression of unity in diversity.