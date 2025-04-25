New research reveals impact of fraud on children and young people

New research carried out by Crest Advisory, in partnership with City of London Police, reveals the scale and impact of fraud on children and young people.

The report, commissioned by the Police STAR Fund and supported by the City of London Police, aims to understand the scale, nature and impact of fraud victimisation, specifically in relation to children and young people.

This is the first comprehensive study of online fraud victimisation among children and young people in England and Wales and informs an evidence-based action plan to improve the overall response.

With millions of children and young people exposed to fraud every year, the report calls for urgent and coordinated action from banks, social media platforms, schools, police and policymakers.

The City of London Police continue to work with both public and private sector organisations across the country to find innovative pathways to fight fraud. This includes partnering with the Home Office, to raise vital awareness of all fraud types through national media campaigns. However, this report clearly shows we need to do more and these recommendations form a foundation for us to further improve how we protect children and young people who are disproportionately affected by this crime.

Superintendent Amanda Wolf, of the City of London Police, said:

“We welcome this independent report which offers a deeper insight into young people’s experiences with fraud — and the findings are clear: urgent action is needed. We must do more to support young people and raise awareness, so they feel confident in recognising and reporting when they may be victims of fraud.

“The report reveals a concerning reality: 88 per cent of individuals aged 13 to 21 were targeted by fraud in the last year. These statistics highlight how common fraudulent approaches have become for this age group despite us also knowing that fraud is significantly under-reported, especially among children and young people. In a world increasingly lived online and shaped by digital interactions, fraud criminals are exploiting the personal information young people comfortably and readily share online.

“As the national lead for fraud, we are constantly seeking ways to identify emerging threats, helping us to better protect people whilst disrupting criminals and improving our investigative capabilities. This report reflects our commitment to working with partners to better understand the evolving tactics of fraud criminals and to highlight the work that is needed to develop more effective protection and awareness amongst our young people.

“This report will serve as a foundation for our continued efforts to educate, raise awareness, and ultimately protect children and young people from fraud. Our commitment is clear, working with partners across sectors to prevent fraud. Protecting young people is essential to bring perpetrators to justice and safeguard the next generation from these crimes.”

Read the full report here: Understanding and addressing fraud against children and young people: An action plan