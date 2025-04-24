New high-quality homes set to benefit families in Haringey

Almost 30 new homes will be purchased to provide much-needed, high-quality accommodation for families and individuals impacted by the housing crisis.

Haringey homes aerial shot-4

Last night (22 April 2025), the council’s Cabinet approved plans to acquire the vital affordable homes as part of the redevelopment of the former petrol filling station on Mayes Road, Wood Green.

The investment in 29 properties, which includes 19 family-sized homes, will help meet the rising demand for accommodation in the borough.

Cllr Sarah Williams, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing and Planning, said:

We are seeing a homelessness emergency across the UK but felt acutely here in London, where it is estimated 183,000 people are living in temporary accommodation.

In Haringey, we have managed to keep our numbers in temporary accommodation relatively stable in contrast to others, despite an anticipated 13 per cent increase by the end of the year of requests for help from people experiencing homelessness.

This is partly due to important schemes like this, which provide stable, long-term accommodation for people to move into within the borough.

This important acquisition will also bring much-needed family-sized accommodation for Haringey residents with children and the new homes will be energy efficient too, helping keep bills low.

In addition to high energy efficiency standards and the potential to connect the new homes to a District Energy Network, residents will benefit from private balconies, communal roof top terraces and cycle storage.

This near completed scheme is being undertaken by Weston Homes, who are also creating 54 market homes and six commercial units at the site.

At the same meeting, Cabinet approved the delivery of three three-bed family homes at Grasmere Court, N22, one of which is being built as part of the council’s bespoke programme. This co-designed individual home will meet the needs of a family with specific complex disabilities.

The council is on track to deliver a new generation of 3,000 high-quality council homes by 2031, more than 2,000 of which are already underway or completed.