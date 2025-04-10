NEPOMAK UK Members Take on Seven Sisters Charity Hike to Support Wood Green Cypriot Community Centre

A group of young Cypriots from NEPOMAK UK are gearing up for a challenging charity hike along the stunning Seven Sisters coastal route. Organised by Rico and Mary Joannou, this 13.6-mile (22 km) hike from Seaford to Eastbourne aims to raise funds for the Wood Green Cypriot Community Centre, a cornerstone of the UK Cypriot community since 1979.

The Challenge

The Seven Sisters hike is a breathtaking but demanding route, featuring constant ascents and descents along the iconic white chalk cliffs of the Sussex coast. The group will take on this challenge with determination, high spirits, and even some traditional Cypriot dancing along the way!

Why We’re Fundraising

The Wood Green Cypriot Community Centre has been at the heart of the UK Cypriot community for over 40 years, providing essential services to elderly and vulnerable members. The Centre’s key initiatives include:

Meals-on-Wheels : Delivering hot, affordable, Cypriot-style meals to housebound residents in Haringey.

: Delivering hot, affordable, Cypriot-style meals to housebound residents in Haringey. Luncheon Club : Serving home-cooked meals every weekday to elderly and vulnerable members of the community.

: Serving home-cooked meals every weekday to elderly and vulnerable members of the community. Day-Care Services : Supporting disabled and elderly individuals with social and care services.

: Supporting disabled and elderly individuals with social and care services. A Cultural Hub: A space for the Cypriot community to gather, celebrate their heritage, and enjoy traditional activities such as backgammon and Cypriot coffee.

Funds raised from the charity hike will directly support these vital services and ensure the Centre can continue to be a home away from home for Cypriots in the UK.

How You Can Help

Every contribution makes a difference! Support the team by donating via their JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/ccchike. All proceeds go directly to the Wood Green Cypriot Community Centre.

Quotes:

Rico Joannou, event co-organiser, said: “This hike is not just a physical challenge; it’s a way for us to give back to a community that has given so much to Cypriots in the UK. We hope people will support our effort and help us raise as much as possible for the Centre.”

Mary Joannou, event co-organiser, added: “The Wood Green Cypriot Community Centre is a lifeline for so many. We’re proud to take on this challenge and raise funds to help it continue its essential work.”

Join Us in Making a Difference!

Follow our journey on social media (@nepomakuk) and help spread the word. Every donation counts towards keeping the Cypriot spirit alive and supporting those who need it most.

About NEPOMAK

NEPOMAK is a global organisation connecting young overseas Cypriots in the diaspora, fostering cultural ties, and supporting community initiatives. Learn more at www.nepomak.org.

NEPOMAK UK Members at their last Charity Hike in September 2018