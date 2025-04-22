Negotiators of the two sides to meet again early next week

The negotiators of the two communities in Cyprus, namely Greek Cypriot negotiator Menelaos Menelaou and Gunes Onar, the Special Representative of the Turkish Cypriot leader, will meet again early next week, CNA has learned.

Cyprus President, Nikos Christodoulides, and Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, will have a new meeting, as the former said recently, on May 5th.

During their previous meeting, on April 2nd, Christodoulides and Tatar agreed to establish a Technical Committee on Youth, to conduct discussions on demining at the level of the Greek Cypriot Negotiator and the Turkish Cypriot Special Representative, and to work on initiatives related to the environment and the restoration of cemeteries. Moreover, their aides were tasked to continue discussions on crossing points and solar energy in the buffer zone.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results due to Turkish intransigence. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

UN Secretary General announced that an informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format will be held at the end of July, following a similar meeting in Geneva, on March 17-18. Antonio Guterres also announced that he will appoint a new personal envoy on Cyprus to prepare the next steps, while the two sides agreed to proceed with a number of initiatives, involving the opening of crossing points, the creation of a Technical Committee on Youth and other initiatives in the buffer zone and throughout the island.