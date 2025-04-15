Nearly 74,000 of outstanding Cyprus traffic camera fines paid after court warning

Police expect nearly 100,000 traffic camera fines to be paid within three months following the announcement of potential legal action against non-payers.

Approximately 74,000 fines have already been paid out of 250,000 outstanding violations recorded since the traffic camera system began operating until September 2024, Haris Evripidou, director of the Traffic Department at Police Headquarters, told philenews.

On January 8, police announced that those who failed to pay their fines by March 31 would face court proceedings and urged citizens to check an online platform created by the system’s management company to identify and pay any outstanding penalties.

The announcement prompted backlash from parliamentarians who brought the matter before the Legal Affairs Committee, seeking explanations.

Police and the Law Office explained that checking the platform was voluntary, adding that following recommendations from the Personal Data Protection Commissioner, the process would be conducted through the government’s Cy login portal.

After parliamentary objections, authorities extended the payment deadline by one month to April 30, after which court proceedings may begin, with priority given to cases where individuals refused to accept their tickets when approached by servers.

It is estimated that by the new deadline, responses will reach 90,000-100,000, as approximately 600 fines are being paid daily, with an expected increase in the final days, a police source said.

Regarding a legislative proposal by Democratic Rally MP Nikos Georgiou to publicise the locations of mobile camera vans, traffic authorities will present their position when parliament discusses the matter.

Officials explained to philenews that the proposal concerns informing the public about mobile camera locations, noting that drivers should be cautious at all times, not just when informed about camera presence.

The issue had previously been raised at the Road Safety Council under former Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos but did not progress after it was determined that citizens should drive in compliance with the Highway Code regardless of camera locations.