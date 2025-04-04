Muslim community join Haringey Cabinet Members and Cllrs for inaugural Eid celebration

Representatives of our Muslim communities joined the Leader for a special Eid celebration in Wood Green on Wednesday evening (2 April 2025).

Cllr Peray Ahmet was in attendance for this inaugural occasion at George Meehan House alongside Cabinet Members Cllr Ajda Ovat and Cllr Ruth Gordon, the MP for Southgate and Wood Green, Bambos Charalambous, and the Deputy Mayor of London and GLA Member for Enfield and Haringey, Joanne McCartney.

Following a warm welcome from the council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Cllr Ovat, Naeem gave a beautiful recitation that was greeted by rapturous applause from the gathering.

Cllr Ahmet, Bambos Charalambous and Joanne McCartney delivered heartfelt speeches either side of the evening’s prayers and these were followed by similar remarks from the Deputy Lieutenant of Haringey, Captain Peter Baker RNR, RD, the Deputy Mayor, Cllr Ahmed Mahbub, the President of Wightman Road Mosque (also known as the London Islamic Cultural Society (LICS), Bibi Khan MBE and Cllr Ibrahim Ali.

A Poem for Peace from Shenola and music via Omar Esa then rounded off a very enjoyable and entertaining evening!

Thank you to all the representatives of our Muslim communities and other faith groups who came out in such strong numbers.

It was a pleasure and a privilege to spend such a special time in your company. We wish you all a blessed and joyous Eid. Eid Mubarak!