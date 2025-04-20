Murder investigation launched following a fatal stabbing in Enfield

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 45-year-old woman in Enfield.

On Saturday, 19 April at around 19:00hrs police were called to an address in Ayley Croft, Enfield following reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance who treated one 45-year-old woman.

Sadly, despite their best efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

There have been no arrests at this early stage of the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, from the Metropolitan Police who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time.

“As our investigation continues there will be an increased police presence in the area, and a crime scene remains in place.

“We understand this will be very distressing to the local community and anyone who has concerns can speak to local officers.

“To aid us with our investigation, I would like to appeal to the public for information. We are particularly interested in talking to anyone who was driving through Ayley Croft between 1830hrs and 1930hrs that may have dashcam footage.

“To share footage or any other information, no matter how insignificant you believe it may be, please call 101, referencing CAD 5741/19APRIL.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, Borough Commander who oversees policing for Enfield, said:

“We understand the concern that this will cause local residents. Neighbourhood officers will be working alongside specialist officers in the coming days to progress the investigation and support the local community.

“Please contact officers if you have any information or any concerns.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 101 quoting the reference 5741/19APRIL. Alternatively, to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.