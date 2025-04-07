Multinational civil-military exercise “Argonaut 2025” takes place this week

According to the Ministry of Defence, the exercise will be conducted in three phases, across the maritime, aerial, and land domains of the Republic of Cyprus (FIR and EEZ).

The planning, execution, and overall coordination are carried out by the National Guard, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Joint Rescue Coordination Center.

A large number of government agencies will participate, as well as personnel and aeronautical and naval assets from the Republic of Cyprus and foreign countries, a Defence Ministry press release adds.

Within the framework of the exercise, the Special National Plans “ESTIA” and “TEFKROS” will be implemented and evaluated. These plans pertain to the reception of civilians from neighbouring conflict zones, as well as the response to Search and Rescue incidents within the area of responsibility of the Republic of Cyprus.

A significant number of foreign observers will also be present to observe the exercise, the press release concludes.