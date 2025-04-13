Ministry of Agriculture steps up food safety inspections ahead of Easter

The Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment of Cyprus is intensifying inspections across all stages of the agri-food chain ahead of the Easter holiday period. These checks cover both wholesale and retail markets and aim to ensure that food reaching consumers is safe, high-quality, and correctly labeled.

According to an official announcement, priority is being given to public health, support for domestic production and market transparency. During periods of increased consumption like Easter, the Department of Agriculture and the Veterinary Services are expanding the frequency and scope of inspections on both plant- and animal-based products.

The Department of Agriculture has already begun targeted inspections at wholesale and retail points selling fresh fruits and vegetables, focusing on compliance with marketing standards. All imported products from third countries undergo full inspections, while products arriving from EU member states are checked on a sampling basis.

The Ministry underlines that products must meet legal requirements. In cases of non-compliance—such as missing labels or quality deviations—products are withheld until corrective actions are taken. The country of origin is also a key focus, with inspectors ensuring clear and visible labeling on retail packaging.

From April 12 to 18, the Veterinary Services step up routine inspections along the entire production chain. These include butcher shops, cutting plants, slaughterhouses, and facilities producing traditional Easter dairy products such as halloumi, flaounes, yogurt, fresh milk, anari, and eggs.

The goal is to ensure that all food businesses, despite the seasonal workload, strictly follow food safety protocols so that safe, high-quality animal products are available for Easter consumption.

Consumers are encouraged to shop early to avoid waste and unnecessary food disposal.