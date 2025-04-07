Met officers recover £50k of stolen tools at car boot sale

Around £50,000 worth of stolen tools were recovered during a Metropolitan Police operation at a car boot sale in Rainham, east London.

In response to concerns from tradespeople about a rise in tool thefts, the Met worked with Essex Police and trading standards officers to carry out a large search of the Willow Farm Car Boot Sale on Sunday, 6 April.

By using intelligence, and with the help of a dog that can sniff out items marked with forensic water, officers identified and seized around 1,000 suspected stolen tools.

Four men, aged between 40 and 60, from Hackney and Southend-on-Sea were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

A number of suspected stolen bikes, as well as cash, illegal vapes and other counterfeit goods were also seized.

Inspector Mark Connolly, from the Met’s neighbourhood policing team in east London, said:

“We’ve heard from hard-working Londoners about the financial and personal impact of tool theft and we’re working hard across the Met to tackle it.

“As well as working with partners to target prolific offenders in proactive and intelligence-led operations such as this, we’re also carrying out tool marking events to make it harder for criminals to sell on stolen goods.”

Inspector Daniel Selby, from Essex Police’s Grays Neighbourhood Policing Team, said:

“Trading stolen or counterfeit goods is illegal and inexcusable, so we are working with our partners to disrupt supply lines and arrest those who are profiting from crime.

“Hard-working tradespeople rely on their tools to make a living and we appreciate how devastating the implications of a theft can be for victims and their families at a time when many people are struggling financially.

“Purchasing illegitimate goods only serves to line the pockets of the criminals, creates a market that inevitably leads to more offending, and can land the buyer in serious trouble.”

Officers will work over the coming weeks to identify the tools and trace their original owners.

Any tradespeople or those in possession of power tools are advised to mark their property, take photographs, and record serial numbers so that, in the event of theft, officers have more chance of returning property.

Marking tools with SelectaDNA forensic water also helps officers identify stolen goods. Met officers will be hosting a free tool marking event at the Toolstation in Ramac Way in Charlton between 07:30hrs and 14:00hrs on Tuesday, 8 April.

We also advise reporting any thefts in a timely manner, providing as much detail as possible. Removing tools from your vehicles overnight will also help deter thieves.

We urge the public not to buy goods you know or suspect to be stolen or counterfeit, as this feeds organised crime. If the price seems too good to be true, it could be the item is either stolen or fake. Buying goods you know or suspect to be stolen is a criminal offence.

If you suspect anyone of selling stolen or counterfeit goods, you can report this to us online or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.