Mayor of Barnet Tony Vourou Charity Gala Dinner a massive success

Mayor of Barnet Tony Vourou Charity Gala Dinner was held at the Penridge on Sunday 27th April 2025 raising money for his chosen charities Macmillan Cancer Support, Age UK Barnet and Royal Free Charity.

It was a massive success a full house with Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain,Bishop of Edmonton and other faith leaders. Bambos Charalambous MP for Southgate and Wood Green, Dan Tomlinson MP for Chipping Barnet, Sarah Sackman for Finchley and Golders Green, David Pinto Duchovny MP for Hendon.There were several Mayors from other councils, Councillors and representation from several Barnet communities.