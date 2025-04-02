Mayor of Barnet Tony Vourou and John Christodoulou presentations to children from Barnet schools

His Worshipful the Mayor of the London Borough of Barnet, Tony Vourou, along with John Christodoulou of the Yianis Christodoulou Foundation, selected and presented certificates to the winning children from various schools across Barnet who participated in a special competition to design festive cards celebrating Christmas, Diwali, Eid, and Hanukkah.

The event took place at Hendon Hall in Barnet, bringing together young talent and community spirit.

The Yianis Christodoulou Foundation and John Christodoulou is a proud supporter of the Mayor of Barnet’s Charity, reinforcing its commitment to education and community initiatives.

