Marios Georgiou wins silver at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cairo

Marios Georgiou won the silver medal on the horizontal bar at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup taking place in Cairo, Egypt, the Cyprus Sports Organization (KOA) announced on platform “X”.

According to the announcement, the Cypriot Olympian scored 14.066 points to claim second place, with KOA noting that this marks “yet another major achievement for our champion.”

Finally, KOA congratulated Marios Georgiou and his coach, Panagiotis Petrides, on this latest success.