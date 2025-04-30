Man sentenced for brutal attack on stranger at station – Enfield

A 28-year-old man who savagely attacked a complete stranger in London has been sentenced, following a British Transport Police (BTP) investigation.

George Kamau, of Bluebell Avenue, Manor Park, London, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order at Inner London Crown Court yesterday, Monday 28 April.

The court heard how, on Saturday 2 March last year, Kamau was on a stationary train at Enfield station when he saw the victim attempt to board the service.

Kamau then left the train and in a completely unprovoked attack, started beating the stranger, kicking him several times to his head and causing him to collapse unconscious to the ground.

Other passengers who witnessed the attack rushed to the victim’s aid in a bid to protect him from Kamau’s blows.

One woman who attempted to help the man was approached by Kamau who snatched her crutch from her and used it continue the vicious attack.

The victim was left covered in blood with his legs under the train while Kamau walked away, before returning to the train and taking a seat.

BTP were called and arrested Kamau at the scene.

The victim was hospitalised with life threatening injuries and suffered three strokes following the attack. He now has permanent hearing loss in both ears and significant scarring to his face.

Detective Constable Sophie Markham said: “This was a horrific and completely unprovoked attack on an innocent stranger.

“The victim has suffered a really traumatic ordeal and I hope that today’s outcome may in some small way assist with his continued recovery.

“The railway network and the wider community is a safer place now that Kamau is off the streets.”