Man jailed after running over pedestrian in Hatfield

A drug dealer has been jailed for more than 14 years after running over a man in Hatfield.

Ali Jaber, 28, was convicted after driving into a pedestrian in his identical twin brother’s black BMW. The incident happened at around 5.40pm on Wood Common on Wednesday 3 January last year.

The victim, a man aged in his 20s and who was unknown to Ali Jaber, sustained serious injuries following the collision, including multiple rib fractures. Ali Jaber attempted to run over the victim’s father, who had come out to help his injured son, but he escaped unscathed.

As part of their arrest enquiries, officers from several police units discovered Ali Jaber and his twin Hossain Jaber were linked to a profitable drugs line operating from Harrow into the Welwyn Hatfield area.



Ali Jaber

Warrants executed across the two areas in May 2024 led to a significant quantity of controlled drugs and associated paraphernalia being recovered, along with machetes, zombie knives and £21,000 in cash. Five people were arrested, including the two Jaber twins. The three remaining people were released with no charge.

The twins were charged and remanded into custody following a 24-hour shift by officers leading the investigation.

Due to overwhelming evidence, both men pleaded guilty to three counts of supplying Class A and B drugs and having a significant role within the drug line. Over 1kg of Class A drugs was recovered, along with a significant amount of ecstasy and cannabis with an estimated street value of over £100,000.



Hossain Jaber

Ali Jaber, previously of Clarkson Court, Hatfield, was also charged in connection with the collision in January and pleaded not guilty to the offences. After a trial in October last year, he was found guilty by a jury of GBH with intent, attempted GBH, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and dangerous driving.

On 26 March this year, Ali Jaber was sentenced for these offences, along with the drugs charges he had already admitted, and was sentenced to 14 years and six months in prison at St Albans Crown Court.

At the same court, his twin brother Hossain Jaber, aged 28 and also previously of Clarkson Court, Hatfield, was jailed for eight years after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, cannabis and MDMA.

Detective Sergeant Peter Lea, from the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit, said: “This was a serious and complex investigation involving significant violence and the supply of controlled drugs within our community.

“The level of criminality we uncovered posed a real danger to public safety, and it’s thanks to the tireless work of our officers in particular the officer in charge, Detective Constable James Harold, that we were able to bring these individuals to justice.

“The sentence handed down, totalling 22 years, reflects the severity of their actions. I hope this sends a clear message, we will not tolerate this kind of criminal behaviour and will relentlessly pursue those who think they can operate outside the law.”