Man jailed after murdering brother-in-law in Watford

Main article content

News

Published:16:2311/04/2025

A man has today (Friday 11 April) been jailed for a minimum of 20 years after being convicted of murdering his brother-in-law in Watford.

Zaheer Abbas has been jailed

Zaheer Abbas, aged 45 and of Weldale Street, Reading, was sentenced after it was discovered he assisted and encouraged Husnein Amjad to kill Amjad Hussain in 2021.

Husnein Amjad, aged 25, of Fuller Road, Watford, was previously sentenced in December 2023 having been found guilty of murdering his father in a separate trial. He was jailed for life with a minimum of 17 years in prison before he can be considered for parole.

Shortly after 6pm on 28 October, 2021, 52-year-old Amjad Hussain was found with serious injuries inside an upstairs bedroom by family members.

Officers were called, alongside colleagues from the ambulance service, but despite their best efforts Mr Hussain was sadly pronounced deceased just after 7pm.

Following further enquiries, Abbas was arrested and charged with murder on 20 June 2024 after it was discovered that he had groomed and manipulated his cousin Husnein into killing Mr Hussain.

He pleaded not guilty to the offences, but was convicted by a jury on Thursday 6 February following a trial lasting just under eight weeks at St Albans Crown Court. It was a unanimous verdict.

Abbas was jailed for life at the same court earlier today and will have to serve a minimum of 20 years in prison before he can be considered for parole.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Khanna, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “I would firstly like to pay tribute to the family and witnesses who bravely came forward to give their evidence despite being extremely fearful of the defendant. Their evidence was crucial in successfully achieving the conviction earlier this year.

“My investigation team worked tirelessly to gather evidence which proved Abbas’s involvement in what has been a complex and lengthy process. I am grateful that the judge commended them in his sentencing remarks. This was a significant amount of work given that he was not present at the scene, and this case required supporting several witnesses both in the UK and abroad.

“I hope today’s sentence will provide the family a chance to begin to rebuild their lives and has gone some way in restoring justice. This sentence was greater than Husnein Amjad’s due to various aggravating factors.”

In a statement following the sentencing, Amjad Hussain’s family added: “Our father cared for many and was loved by many, his tragic death hurts still like it happened yesterday. Unfortunately, nothing can change the past but we are relieved that the person responsible has been convicted and exposed.

“We are grateful to the police for trusting our testimonies and appreciate their efforts in pursuing the case further. The amount of relentless investigative work achieved a result which means a lot to the family.

“Truth and justice will always prevail, and those seeking it have to actively be patient.”