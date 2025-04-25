Man charged with murder of woman in Enfield

Detectives investigating the murder of a woman in Enfield have charged a man.

Abdirazak Omar, 29 (06.02.96) of Ayley Croft, Enfield, was charged on Wednesday, 23 April for the murder of 45-year-old Pamela Munro and possession of a knife.

He will appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 24 April.

An investigation was launched on Saturday, 19 April following the fatal stabbing of Pamela at Ayley Croft, Enfield.

Officers were called to the address at about 19:00hrs alongside the London Ambulance Service where Pamela was found with a stab wound.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Pamela’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

On Monday, 21 April, investigating officers arrested Omar on suspicion of murder. He was charged as above.