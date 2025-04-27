Man charged and named with Cuffley murder

Man charged with Cuffley murder

Published:10:2726/04/2025

A man has been charged following a murder in Cuffley on Wednesday (23 April).

Kieran Roche, aged 30, of Station Road, Cuffley, was charged with murder in the early hours of today (Saturday 26 April) and is due to appear at Hatfield Remand Court this morning.

He had been arrested by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Major Crime Unit on Thursday (24 April).

Police were called by the ambulance service at 10.46am on Wednesday to assist with a man with stab wounds in Cattlegate Road, Northaw.

Officers attended but the man, aged in his 20s, sadly died at the scene.

A murder investigation was subsequently launched by the BCH Major Crime Unit.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the BCH Major Crime Unit, said: “We are continuing to carry out enquiries to establish a timeline of events that led to this tragic incident.

“My thoughts remain with the victim’s family and friends at this difficult time and I would ask that their privacy be respected.

“I would request that if anybody has information that they feel is relevant to the investigation that they make it known to the investigation team and report it to the police.”

Welwyn Hatfield Chief Inspector Pete Frost added: “I hope the news of this arrest reassures local residents. The murder has understandably caused concern amongst residents but I’d like to reassure you that we do not believe there to be a wider threat to the community.

“We have high visibility patrols in the area, and if you have any concerns then please do speak to our officers who are there to help.”

You can report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting Operation Lignum.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.