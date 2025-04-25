Man arrested on suspicion of murder following incident in Cuffley

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with an incident which happened in Cuffley on Wednesday (23 April).

Police were called by the ambulance service at 10.46am on Wednesday to assist with a man with stab wounds in Cattlegate Road, Northaw.

Officers attended but the man, aged in his 20s, sadly died at the scene.

A murder investigation was subsequently launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Major Crime Unit.

This afternoon (Thursday 24 April), a 30 year old man from Cuffley, was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact location of the stabbing and to piece together a timeline of events.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the BCH Major Crime Unit, said: “My thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones at this sad time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“We are continuing to carry out enquiries and piece together what has led to this tragic incident. If you have any information that may help, please do not hesitate to get in touch.”

Welwyn Hatfield Chief Inspector Pete Frost added: “I am thinking of the victim’s loved ones at this difficult time and I know the news of a murder will be concerning to locals. Our colleagues in the MCU are making great progress with the investigation and we will continue to have a heightened police presence in the local area. If you have any concerns please do not hesitate to speak to an officer.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting Operation Lignum.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.