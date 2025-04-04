Londoners urged to act responsibly due to increased risk of wildfires

Firefighters are asking people to follow safety advice due to an increased risk of wildfires occurring across London after an alert was issued by the Met Office. While London may not be experiencing the same high temperatures as the summer months, wildfires can still occur, especially as we’ve had a drier start to spring than usual this year.

Londoners are being reminded that it only takes a small spark to ignite grass, shrubs, or litter and with the dry weather conditions that London has been seeing and will continue to see, any fire can quickly get out of control. Grass and land fires are commonly caused by discarded cigarettes and matches, rubbish left lying around and disposable barbecues.

London Fire Brigade Assistant Commissioner Paul McCourt said: “We want everyone to enjoy the sunshine but we urge people to take the necessary precautions to stay safe and help prevent a grass fire from starting. Recent events in Los Angeles and South Korea have demonstrated how rapidly fires can spread outdoors even when temperatures are not at their highest.

“There is currently a heightened risk of wildfires occurring across the country, including London, and this will be in place for the rest of the week. As the weather warms up and we head towards Friday and the weekend, we would urge Londoners not to have barbecues in open spaces or on balconies, including disposable barbecues, to throw rubbish away, and to dispose of cigarettes carefully to avoid inadvertently starting a fire.

“We’re also working closely with partners, such as local authorities, to help manage the risks in outdoor spaces and ensure the public are following the safety advice.”

Safety advice:

Disposable BBQs

If you are visiting an open park or space, please do not take a disposable barbecue with you – in fact disposable BBQs are banned in many of London’s parks and you can be fined £100 if you are caught ignoring this ban.

Disposable BBQs should also not be used indoors, on a balcony or in close proximity to flammable items like sheds and fences.

Disposable BBQs can cause grass fires, especially when the ground is dry. They pose a significant fire risk if they are not used appropriately and extinguished properly because the heat can be retained for many hours even after a barbeque has been put out.

BBQ safety at home or in a designated public area

Position your BBQ outdoors, on level ground (not decking) and keep it well away from anything that may catch fire such as sheds, fences, or trees.

Avoid distractions from people around you and never leave the BBQ unattended.

Avoid drinking alcohol if you are in charge of the BBQ.

Keep children, pets and garden games a safe distance from the BBQ.

After cooking, make sure the BBQ is cool before moving or cleaning.

Empty ashes onto bare garden soil, not into dustbins or wheelie bins. If they’re hot, they can melt the plastic and start a fire.

Keep a bucket of water, sand or a garden hose nearby for emergencies.

Smoking

Discarded smoking materials pose a huge fire risk. If you have had a cigarette, please make sure that it is completely out.

Never throw cigarette ends out of car windows.

If you are smoking on your balcony, have an ashtray to hand, and don’t flick your ashes off the balcony.

Rubbish

Leftover rubbish poses a huge fire risk. People are asked to ensure their rubbish is placed securely inside a bin or to take it home with them.

Don’t leave bottles or glass in woodland or open spaces – sunlight shining through glass can start fires (take them home and recycle them).