Local authorities should have enough funding for their tasks CoE official tells forum in Limassol

Cools, who addressed the 3rd Cyprus Forum Cities in the coastal city of Limassol, noted that the reform of local government in Cyprus aims to modernize it and increase the powers of Cypriot local authorities as well as their financial capacity.

“Local autonomy ensures that power is shared not just vertically but also partly horizontally. This is essential for democracy”, Cools said.

He went on to note that last monitoring of Cyprus took place in 2021 during the COVID pandemic when travelling was not possible adding that in their report, they regretted that the principle of local self-government was not recognized in the constitution nor applicable laws in the country.

“We also noted that the sphere of responsibility of local authorities in Cyprus was reduced in comparison with common European standards. We had notably asked for the fiscal capacity of municipalities to be extended and for obligatory consultation of local authorities in the planning and decision-making processes on all issues that directly concern them, and for the creation of a joint local authority consultation committee for this purpose”, he said.

In his address he noted that they anticipated that certain shortcomings raised would be addressed by the upcoming local government reform. The next monitoring is expected to take place in 2026 or 2027.

Cools noted also that the Congress supports local democracy by carrying out cooperation projects in the field and in Cyprus they have been implementing a project called “Enhancing the Local Government Reform in Cyprus” since January 2023. This project aims at supporting the authorities in their commitment to the Charter and at strengthening the capacity of local authorities in providing good democratic governance and high-quality services to their citizens, according to European standards.

He also referred to other actions of the Congress in Cyprus namely the European Label of Governance Excellence (ELoGE) in the framework of which four Cypriot municipalities – Athienou, Nicosia, Kourion, and Pafos – are in a process of being granted for this label.

Cools also said that the Congress has developed a whole series of tools on Good Democratic Governance, such as the toolkit on Resilience Building Strategies (ReBus) which helps public authorities to assess resilience of their communities and to support planning for strategic response to emergencies.

Limassol mayor Yiannis Armeftis said that the forum highlights the importance of partnership in addressing the contemporary challenges cities are faced with and brings together leading experts from the public and private sectors, academia and civil society.

He said that cooperation is essential in order to create more sustainable, more humane and more resilient cities.

Rector of Cyprus University of Technology, Professor Panagiotis Zafiris said that the University deeply acknowledges its responsibility to actively contribute to the formation of cities that evolve with respect for people, the environment and technology.