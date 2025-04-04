Launch of Made in Enfield gift shop to celebrate local artists and designers

Enfield’s makers, designers, creators and artists were celebrated at a special event at the newly relaunched Dugdale Arts Centre (DAC) gift shop.

Guests to the Made in Enfield Cocktails & Create launch party on 28 March had the opportunity to discover and shop for unique handcrafted items created by Enfield’s talented community.

At the event, they were able to meet the makers, learn about their craft and also get involved in activities such as ‘Paint Your Own Paintbrush’. Alongside the live craft demonstrations, there were light bites, cocktails, and a DJ set for attendees to enjoy. The development of the gift shop and the Made in Enfield programme was made possible by the government’s ‘Supporting Local Businesses’ UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Cllr Sabri Ozaydin, Cabinet Member for Placemaking and Climate Action, said: “Enfield is a borough that champions individuality, creativity, and talent within our diverse community. Therefore, we were delighted to support our designers and makers at the launch party, where their brilliant work was showcased to the public.

“Thanks to the UKSPF, we had the opportunity to sell their one-of-a-kind designs in the DAC’s revamped gift shop but also invest in our local designers and makers to offer tailored one-to-one business development and training sessions, led by Dan Maier, founder of Extraordinary Design and her team.

“I am so proud to say we have already increased the number of local designers to be featured in our gift shop and hope to see more in the future.”

Enfield Council is committed to investing in the borough’s cultural organisations, artists, and local businesses while creating a thriving economy that works for everyone.

To find out about more upcoming events at DAC, visit: www.dugdaleartscentre.co.uk/whats-on/