Larnaka Tourism Board – Spring News 2025

Experience the rich traditions of Greek Orthodox Easter in Larnaka

Greek Orthodox Easter is a magical time to visit the Larnaka region, where age-old traditions, seasonal delicacies, and vibrant community celebrations, bring a holiday to life. From the iconic Saint Lazarus Procession on 12 April, unique to Larnaka city, to the joyful Easter Monday festivities in villages across the region on 21 April, visitors can immerse themselves in authentic Cypriot culture. See the online event calendar for communities for free, public events – https://larnakaregion.com/events.



Easter in Larnaka is also a time for traditional baking, with local delicacies such as flaounes (cheese-filled pastries), tsoureki (sweet Easter bread), and koulouria (sesame biscuits) filling homes and bakeries. These beloved Easter bakes are available in local bakeries and lovingly prepared by the Women’s Association of Rural Larnaka. For more information, visit https://larnakaregion.com/news/-easter-larnaka-region-so-much-enjoy.



Marine life enriched with new artificial reef sunk in February 2025

Larnaka’s marine ecosystem received a major boost with the recent sinking of the Lambousa II at the Larnaka Marine Protected Area (MPA) in Voroklini. This latest addition to the region’s artificial reef project aims to combat declining fish stocks and provide vital habitats for marine life. Positioned between the LEF1 and MV Elpida wrecks, which were submerged in 2019, Lambousa II expands the thriving underwater sanctuary, further enriched by specially-prepared amphorae and the natural Dorida snorkelling reef. The results have been rapid, with increased biodiversity transforming the MPA into a haven for divers of all levels. Larnaka also boasts the world-renowned Zenobia wreck, ranked among the top 10 wreck dive sites globally, making the region a premier diving destination. Find out about diving in the region at https://larnakaregion.com/things-do/diving or explore the Larnaka Virtual Diving Routes at https://larnakaregion.com/en/virtual-diving-routes. For more information, visit https://larnakaregion.com/news/marine-life-enriched-new-artificial-reef.



Discover the timeless charm of the village of Kato Drys

Set in a pretty hillside location, Kato Drys is a must-visit destination, offering a perfect spring escape with its beautifully preserved traditional character. The community is part of the Rural Larnaka Honey Villages, an Eden Village, an agrotourism destination, and also Larnaka Tourism Board’s latest member. From museums showcasing lace-making and beekeeping traditions, to wine tastings at Ktima Christoudia Winery, Kato Drys offers a wealth of cultural experiences.

Visitors can also enjoy hands-on workshops for local delicacies at To Madratzi tis Giagias or discover traditional arts at Sente Handicraft Shop. For nature lovers, the Lefkara-Kato Drys trail provides a scenic 2.5km walk between two historic villages. Whether exploring its ancient churches, Venetian bridge, or stone fountains, Kato Drys is a delightful blend of history, culture, and rural charm. For more information, visit https://larnakaregion.com/news/spring-outing-kato-drys.

Cyprus Art Retreat where creativity meets community

Nestled in the picturesque mountain village of Agioi Vavatsinias, the Cyprus Art Retreat – Fire Gallery has brought a vibrant artistic energy to this Rural Larnaka Honey Village since its opening in 2023. Founded by burl wood carver Tim Price and Congolese artist Francis Mupini, the retreat blends art, nature, and local traditions, offering everything from one-day workshops to immersive art residencies in a stunning rural setting.

More than just a creative space, the retreat has become an integral part of the local community, collaborating with Chloe’s Kitchen for farm-to-table meals, a boutique winery for guest visits, and a local honey producer for bee and insect house workshops.

Upcoming highlights include a Traditional Ukrainian Easter Egg Decorating Workshop (19 April), monthly wood carving sessions, and a 10-day art residency with Yasmin Gur (15-25 April). For more information, visit https://larnakaregion.com/news/cyprus-art-retreat-synergy-community-nature-art

For more information, read the spring newsletter in full at https://larnakaregion.com/newsletter/LTB-spring-2025-newsletter

For tourist information from the Larnaka Tourism Board, visit www.larnakaregion.com